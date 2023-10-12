Students learn fire safety tips as firefighters make stops at several SLO Co. schools

Firefighters made stops at many schools throughout San Luis Obispo County Thursday as part of the annual Central Coast Burn Relay.

Now in its 31st year, the burn relay teaches students in local communities about the importance of fire safety while also serving as a fundraiser for the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation, which helps send burn survivors to a week-long summer camp.

KSBY anchor Claudia Buccio went along with some of the firefighters Thursday, making stops at schools in Paso Robles, San Miguel, Atascadero, Templeton, Santa Margarita, Cayucos and Morro Bay. Other schools visited by fire crews included Nipomo, Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach.

The Burn Relay’s last stop is at the Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers’ Market Thursday at 6 p.m. where an update will be given on how much has been raised for the foundation so far.

This week is Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention night at farmers’ market.

For more information on the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation, click here.

