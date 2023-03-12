Students learn teamwork at robotics practice competition

Some local students got to show off their skills in a friendly robotics competition on Saturday.

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District Robotics Program held its very first VEX IQ Competition at Libbon Elementary.

Saturday's event was just for practice and allowed the students to experience what a real robotics teamwork-style competition is like.

Students from the Delta High School Robotics Team were also there and helped out as referees.

"I believe this is the future for us, for our students and for a lot of kids starting at this early age, and this is our first Santa Maria competition so I'm really excited for that," said Yenifer Gomora, Delta High School Robotics Assistant Coach.

Program organizers are planning an official competition for students in May.