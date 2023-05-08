Watch Now
Students put on a special night for a group of senior citizens

'Senior Prom' in the Santa Maria Valley
Posted at 9:26 PM, May 07, 2023
Students from all four high schools in the Santa Maria Valley came together to put on a special night for a group of senior citizens. This year, a prom king and queen were chosen by drawing names out of a bucket. There was also the big dance which was free to seniors.

"About the senior prom is having the kids involved. Yeah, the intergenerational thing, where they're out here, they're helping. They're seeing what we did. You know, they're also learning how to dance from the seniors. They're also learning credit, community service credit for their avid programs. So, yeah, it's great," said Judy Lindquist, Riptide Band Director.

The band played music to dance to from the 1920s all the way through the 70s. The event was also open to members of the public.

