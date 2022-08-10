Students ride free on Santa Maria Regional Transit on Thursday and Friday, August 11th and 12th

As school resumes this week, students and families can ride for free on Thursday and Friday, August 11th and 12th, aboard Santa Maria Regional Transit.

Public transit offers a solution to get to and from school. Many of the SMRT bus routes have convenient pick-up and drop-off times for local schools.

To find the schedules, visit www.RideSMRT.org.

Questions may be directed to (805) 925-5624, or to the Department of Public Works Transit Division, (805) 925-0951 extension 2459.

Service adjustments have been made to routes that serve middle and high schools to support students and their families.

Regular fares for students with valid ID are $1.25 for a one-way ride or $3.00 for a day pass. A seven-day pass is $12, and a 31-day pass is $31. Passes can be purchased at the SMRT Transit Center, 400 Boone Street, and at five other locations including Ernest Righetti and Santa Maria high schools.

