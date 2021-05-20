Study shows how badly businesses on the Central Coast suffered

County leaders in San Luis Obispo partnered with researchers from "Reach" to work on a study of exactly how the region was impacted during the pandemic.

The meeting took place Wednesday to report their main findings of how badly businesses on the Central Coast suffered.

As of early Feburary 2021, business revenues remain 32 percent lower than their pre-pandemic levels.

Another finding shows that the lowest-earning workers made up a majority of the COVID-19 related job losses.

These findings will be used to help county leaders with creating a recovery plan for the Central Coast.