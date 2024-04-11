Substitute teacher arrested following suspected overdose at Lompoc High School

The Lompoc Unified School District has agreed to part ways with a substitute teacher arrested at Lompoc High School last month following a suspected overdose.

On March 14 at around 12:19 p.m., a Lompoc police sergeant says officers responded to the school after a call came in reporting an unresponsive teacher in a bathroom. Police say it was later determined to be an overdose.

According to police, Matthew O’Hanlon was arrested on suspicion of charges that include being in possession of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Lompoc High School Principal Celeste Pico tells KSBY no students were involved.

“Our staff and students regularly practice how to react in emergency situations. We are proud of how our staff responded, and grateful for the immediate support from first responders.”

According to a document from the Lompoc Unified School District’s March 19 board meeting, the district accepted O’Hanlon's separation on March 14.

According to Pico, "All employees are fingerprinted according to Education Code requirements as part of the pre-employment process."

Court records show the 44-year-old from Solvang was charged on March 29 with being in possession of a controlled substance and using/being under the influence of a controlled substance, which are both misdemeanors.

He’s due back in court April 29.

Jail logs do not show O’Hanlon as still being in custody.

Police say this is the first time they’ve responded to Lompoc High School for an incident like this.

