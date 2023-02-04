Successful storm debris drop-off program

The city of San Luis Obispo's debris removal program was successful in providing drop-off locations for residents to dispose of their storm-related debris from their private property.

After three half-days and two full days of collection, the disposal sites gathered over 19 tons of storm-damaged materials and debris — that’s over 38,000 pounds. They also gathered over 12 damaged appliances and nine damaged mattresses.

The city would like to recognize participating community members and Meathead Movers, who came together to assist others in the community with the removal, transportation, and disposal of storm debris.

If you see storm debris, fallen trees, etc. on public property in San Luis Obispo, please report it. You can find more storm information and recovery information at www.slocity.org/Recover or call the city's non-emergency dispatch line at (805) 781-7312.