Summer blow out camp held at Atascadero's A-Town Skate Park

Spots are sold out for Atascadero's A-Town Skate Park summer scooter camp that took place this week.

The City of Atascadero has been leasing the park to Andrea and Kevin Campion for about 15 years.

"For them [Andrea and Kevin] to be running this and doing the program and the camp is such an incredible benefit to our city," said Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno. "What I really took away was to see so many of the kids talking about community, about friends, about being accepted. If they feel a little weird at school, or they don’t fit in, they fit in here and I really love hearing that from them.”

The park is the only indoor skate and scoot park on the Central Coast with more than 8,000 sq. ft of indoor park area and 7,000 sq. ft of outdoor area, according to the park's website.

Moreno said they see kids skating from beginner levels to national and international competitive levels.

"We want to make sure that our youth have a place to hangout, have fun and be with their friends whether its here, Colony Park Community Center or basketball courts, " Moreno said.

The camp took place Monday through Wednesday for children 6 and older.