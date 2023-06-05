Summer concert series returns to Grover Beach

The Grover Beach Summer Concert Series returned Sunday.

The weekly event, hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, provides live music and entertainment for people in an outdoor setting.

The free event will take place every Sunday through August 20 at the Ramona Garden Park from 3:00-6:00 p.m.

This weekend’s concert featured local band Soul Kool.

Food trucks and the Grover Beach Rotary Club were at the park to provide food and drinks to those attending.

Those attending were encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to sit on.