Those seeking summer employment might be interested in the job listings from the California Mid-State Fair.

The fair is happening July 21 to August 1 in Paso Robles.

Listed on their site is openings for Admissions, Event Staff and Maintenance.

They are also offering the option to become a "Friend of the Fair" where you can volunteer as much as you would like.

After 10 hours of time donated "Friends of the Fair" receive a pass to enjoy the fair.