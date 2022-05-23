Summertime butterfly exhibit is opening in Santa Barbara

An array of tropical butterflies will be on display starting Saturday at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History's annual Butterflies Alive! exhibit.

Visitors can come out to the museum to see the butterflies starting May 28. The exhibit will run through the summer until Sept. 5.

The butterfly garden will include nearly 1,000 butterflies, including more than 12 tropical species from Costa Rica making their debut at the exhibit. New butterflies include the Blue Morpho, Giant Owl, Tiger Longwing and Blue-frosted Banner.

"We are excited to welcome these species from Costa Rica for the first time," Kim Zsembik, Director of Guest Experience at the museum, said in a release. "We know guests will be awed when witnessing the Blue Morpho take flight. It's a must-see!"

Fan favorites will also return to the exhibit including the Malachite, Julia Longwing, Gulf Fritillary, Common Buckeye and Eastern Giant Swallowtail.

A visit to the butterfly exhibit is included in the cost of museum admission. The exhibit is open Wednesday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and final entry into the pavilion is at 4 p.m.

Organizers recommend visitors reserve their spot ahead of time.

The museum is also looking for volunteers looking to get involved in the museum. More information is available online.