Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sunday marked day three of a Central Coast Swiss-Italian gathering

SWISS.jpg
KSBY News
SWISS.jpg
Posted at 7:30 PM, Sep 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-24 22:31:36-04

Sunday marked day three of a Central Coast Swiss-Italian gathering.

 Over the weekend many events were held in honor of the Swiss-Italian gatherings but on Sunday community members were invited out to the Cayucos Pier for a Swiss celebration parade, a city history, and a cemetery tour.

The parade was held annually in Cayucos for many years from the late 1800s and early 1900s, according to an event organizer.

“You know, there's not a favorite because they're just all so incredible. Everybody has contributed …the families, the restaurants, food. We had a full immersion of Swiss and it was wonderful,” said event organizer, Denise Heidepriem.

 There was also a Swiss-Italian gathering event in San Luis Obispo at the Madonna Inn. On Friday and Saturday, there were special events held in Orcutt and Los Alamos.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg