Sunday marked day three of a Central Coast Swiss-Italian gathering.

Over the weekend many events were held in honor of the Swiss-Italian gatherings but on Sunday community members were invited out to the Cayucos Pier for a Swiss celebration parade, a city history, and a cemetery tour.

The parade was held annually in Cayucos for many years from the late 1800s and early 1900s, according to an event organizer.

“You know, there's not a favorite because they're just all so incredible. Everybody has contributed …the families, the restaurants, food. We had a full immersion of Swiss and it was wonderful,” said event organizer, Denise Heidepriem.

There was also a Swiss-Italian gathering event in San Luis Obispo at the Madonna Inn. On Friday and Saturday, there were special events held in Orcutt and Los Alamos.