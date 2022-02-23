Sunflower art exhibition to be on display on State Street in Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture announced a new public art exhibition that will be displayed on State Street in Santa Barbara.

“Sunflowers on State” will display six large sunflowers sculptures on the State Street corridor.

A ribbon cutting event will take place on March 3 at 5 p.m. at 1137 State Street. The exhibit will run through May.

The sunflowers represent the programs developed in tandem with the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s Vincent Van Gogh exhibition.

The sunflowers were sculpted by local artists from The Environmental Makers and painted by local students during art classes.

Participating schools include Dos Pueblos High School, Goleta Valley Junior High School, La Colina Junior High School, Santa Barbara Junior High School, Santa Barbara High School, and San Marcos High School.