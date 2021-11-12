Crews pulled a sunken boat out of the water in Morro Bay on Thursday.

The old wooden fishing boat, named the Lady Maxine, reportedly sank back in July. It had been moored in the harbor for years and had fallen into disrepair.

WATCH: Sunken boat pulled from harbor in Morro Bay

According to Eric Endersby, City of Morro Bay Harbor Director, the city had been trying to get the owner to do something about it over the past few years, but the boat was essentially abandoned and eventually started taking on water.

On Thursday, members of the Sheriff's Dive Team and construction crews managed to pull the boat from the bay.

"First, you've got to get it up off the bottom and then get it over here and get it pulled out with heavy equipment, so it's just a lot of time and horsepower and manpower to get it out," Endersby said.

The boat launch ramp was closed most of the day for the operation.

Endersby says any fuel or oil on the boat was removed a few years ago.

Plans are to demolish the boat Friday morning. The wreckage will be taken to the landfill.

Endersby says the cost to remove and demolish the boat will come from the Harbor Department's budget because the boat owner does not have the means to pay for it.