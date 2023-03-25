Sunny skies for 'Spring Clean Fling' Arroyo Grande event

The sun was out for those who attended Caltrans' Clean California Community Days ‘Spring Clean Fling’ event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 pm.

The event took place at Elm Street Park near the playground and dog park area in Arroyo Grande, at 1221 Ash St.

This park clean-up event had lots of kid-friendly demos and activities with safety and environmental equipment, a drone, arts and crafts, prizes and giveaways.

"I would say my favorite part is seeing the heart that comes out in this, that there's a lot of pride in not just Arroyo Grande, but in California," Heidi Crawford, of Clean California Community Involvement told KSBY at the event. "And to see kids doing their part really makes my heart happy because they are learning through this, that they are valuable and that they play a huge role in making a difference in this world.”

This event was hosted by Caltrans District 5 to educate and celebrate the central coast community for all they do to keep California clean and beautiful.