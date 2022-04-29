Sunset Drive-In hosts SLO Film Fest's Surf Nite

Thursday night is “Surf Nite at the Sunset Drive-In” at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival.

The festival showed The Yin and Yang of Gerry Lopez, a documentary that highlights one of America’s most famous surfers.

The event also had live music from the Boomer Surf Band and the first 100 people who arrived received a free custom t-shirt.

One attendee, Jonny Miller, a surfer from Los Osos, says he has been coming to the SLO Film Fest for many years on “Surf Nite” and really likes the vibe of a drive-in movie theater for the event.

"The camaraderie is better, you know what I mean, you get to walk around and see your friends, and when you sit down at the Fremont you can’t really visit that well. They’re all tucked away. This, you get to walk around and see the cars, the old classics," said Miller.

The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival will run through May 1.

