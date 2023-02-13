Super Bowl meals fundraiser raises money for scholarships

A local organization helped provide meals for people hosting Super Bowl parties on Sunday, while raising money for local students.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Chicken Barbecue was back this year at the San Luis Obispo Elks Lodge after being canceled the last two years because of the pandemic.

The barbecue aims to raise money for the Martin Luther King Junior High School Scholarship Fund.

Over more than 50 years, the organization has awarded 600 scholarships to local college bound high schoolers.

“It's great, we we're able to continue to provide scholarships even without the special event, but it's different when people come together and you can actually talk to past recipients and have an opportunity to reflect on why we're here,” said Mary Matakovich, who is President of the scholarship fund board.

For $15, people were able to buy a meal with barbecued chicken, baked beans, potato salad, and garlic bread.

Those buying food could either eat it at the Elks Lodge or take it home and eat it while watching the big game.