Supply chain issues affecting kitten food at local animal shelters

KSBY
A kitten at the Santa Barbara Humane campus in Santa Maria.
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 16:57:58-04

Santa Barbara Humane is in need of kitten food and employees are asking the public for donations.

Shelter CEO Kerri Burns says supply chain issues are affecting their supply of kitten food right in the middle of kitten season.

The shelter is specifically in need of Purina brand kitten food. Employees say keeping brands consistent is important for sensitive stomachs.

"It would be great if our community could help and go out and do the shopping for us and either have it delivered or just bring it on by," Burns said.

Wet food is preferred but donations of dry food will also be accepted.

Santa Barbara Humane has campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara.

To contact the shelter, click here or email give@sbhumane.org.

