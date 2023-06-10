Surf instructor and his surfing goats help empower kids with special needs in Pismo Beach

Goats took to the water Saturday morning in Pismo Beach to help teach kids with special needs how to surf.

Dana McGregor, owner of Surfing Goats, holds surfing events for adults and children who have disabilities.

On Saturday, McGregor partnered with Bakersfield ARC to provide surfing lessons specifically for kids with special needs.

Bakersfield ARC is a non-profit organization that provides essential job training, employment, and support services in Kern county for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

"My favorite part is probably just seeing them stand up for the first time, just getting stoked out of their mind, you know, and just, uh, stoked on life, you know?" said McGregor.

That joy is felt among participants as well.

"It's really fun, I fell a couple of times but its still fun!" said Mariah, who came from Bakersfield to surf with the goats.

McGregor is hosting another Surfing Goats event on Monday, specifially for adults with special needs.

To learn more about Surfing Goats, or to donate to the cause, click here.