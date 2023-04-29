'Surf Nite' at the SLO Film Fest

Friday night was ‘Surf Nite’ at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival.

‘Surf Nite’ featured a screening of an episode from the 1st season of the HBO series 100 Foot Wave, a documentary which revolves around big wave surfer Garrett McNamara, who traveled to Portugal with the goal of conquering a 100 foot wave.

This is the first ‘Surf Nite’ back at the Fremont Theater in downtown SLO since the pandemic began.

The last two were hosted at the Sunset Drive-In.

“Surf Nite originated here at the Fremont and we call it the Rocky Horror Picture show for surfers. To be in the same room again, laughing, drinking beers, having fun… it’s just going to be an amazing night,” said Skye McLennan, the executive director of the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival.

The SLO Film Fest will continue until Sunday.