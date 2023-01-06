Watch Now
Surfer rescued from Isla Vista bluffs

SURFER RESCUE.png
Santa Barbara County Fire
A surfer in Santa Barbara County looking to catch some waves ended up being caught by them instead.
SURFER RESCUE.png
SURFER RESCUE 2 ISLA VISTA.png
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 16:05:47-05

A surfer was rescued earlier this morning just after 7:30 a.m. by Santa Barbara County Fire officials after being caught by waves against the bluffs of Isla Vista.

Santa Barbara County Fire Fighter Ocean Rescuers used a rope system that was lowered to bring the surfer to safety.

The surfer thankfully experienced no injuries after being evaluated and released by paramedics according to public information officer, Scott Safechuck.

