Surfers flock to Pismo Beach for SLO CAL Open

Professional surfers are hitting the waves in Pismo Beach for the SLO CAL Open.

The event is a qualifying series for both the Men's and Women's World Surf League professional surf contest.

Surfer Ben Benson was stoked after finishing first in his heat on opening day Thursday.

"It felt really fun, just like the whole vibes and like being here with all my friends, it's been a really good experience so far and I'm definitely looking forward to the next round," he said.

The competition continues through Sunday, Jan. 30. Fans can watch in-person at the south side of the Pismo Pier or online on the World Surf League's website, mobile app, and YouTube channel.