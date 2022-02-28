Surfers ride huge waves in SLO CAL Open finale

Surfers hit the waves on Sunday for the final day of competition at the SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay.

The competition is part of the World Surf League, with winners earning points towards their standing in the North American Qualifying Series.

San Clemente native Kei Kobayashi was the victor in the men's competition and Ojai resident Sage Erickson won the women's competition.

"I am just so excited to get first place and win here at Morro Bay… the waves are huge, it was wild, and rough, and crazy, and I knew I just needed to have a good strategy and get the best waves. This feels great, I haven't won since 2019, which was the US Open down at Huntington Beach, so this is great and so awesome to have this winning feeling," said Erickson.

The World Surf League's qualifying series next competitions will take them to Australia and Indonesia, but the finals will back in California, taking place in September, at Lower Trestles in Southern California.