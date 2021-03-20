"Surfing for Hope" in Shell Beach helps families affected by cancer

A surf camp in Shell Beach is helping local children and families affected by cancer.

"Surfing For Hope" is a support group for community members going through cancer treatments.

The organization's surf camp teaches between 15 and 20 kids how to de-stress and relax while surfing.

The program provides a safe, fun space for kids to meet other families going through the same challenges.

"Kids don't often know whether they're angry or why they're angry," said Lindsay Littler, a Riverside resident who drives her daughters to the camp each month. "They don't know that it's okay for them to have feelings or to be upset by that stuff, so they come out here, and a lot of times they don't get the opportunity to be kids and smile and laugh because it's so intense at home. They come out here and they get to smile and play and have fun and just have a positive experience."

The surf camp meets on the third Saturday of each month.