Surfing for Hope longboard competition underway at Pismo Beach

The inaugural Surfing for Hope Longboard Classic kicked off Friday in Pismo Beach.

The competition ends Saturday and provides a stepping stone toward the World Surf League Longboard Tour where the world champions are crowned.

"Everyone is so good here there's no doubt that anyone here can win the contest," said Kaniela Stewart, a surfer from Hawaii. "I love watching everyone surf. They are super good."

This marks the first regional longboard event since 2019.

The competition is taking place adjacent to the Pismo Beach Pier.

For more information, click here.