Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Surfing for Hope longboard competition underway at Pismo Beach

Surfing for Hope longboard competition underway at Pismo Beach
surfing for hope.JPG
Posted at 6:09 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 22:37:12-04

The inaugural Surfing for Hope Longboard Classic kicked off Friday in Pismo Beach.

The competition ends Saturday and provides a stepping stone toward the World Surf League Longboard Tour where the world champions are crowned.

"Everyone is so good here there's no doubt that anyone here can win the contest," said Kaniela Stewart, a surfer from Hawaii. "I love watching everyone surf. They are super good."

This marks the first regional longboard event since 2019.

The competition is taking place adjacent to the Pismo Beach Pier.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (11).png