Surfing for Hope to host survivor camp

Surfing for Hope is hosting a survivor camp for men and women who are undergoing or have completed cancer treatment and oncology health care providers on Saturday, Sept. 17, on the shores of Pismo Beach.

Survivor camp offers participants a day of yoga, beginner surf instruction and a free gourmet luncheon.

Oncologist Dr. Tom Spillane will talk to attendees about updates on cancer resources and treatments, as well as a discussion on survivorship.

The organization offers other events for cancer survivors throughout the year, along with free monthly surf clinics for kids that are battling cancer or have a loved one who is.

The mission of Surfing for Hope is to support and raise awareness for local cancer resource groups.

Surfing for Hope Foundation is a non-profit created to help people use ocean life and surfing to ease the difficulty of cancer.

