Surging gas prices affecting those who live in San Luis Obispo Co.

According to AAA, gas prices in San Luis Obispo County are higher than metropolitan regions in California.

Gas prices in the area have increased more than 18 cents over the course of one month.

AAA says San Luis Obispo County is typically one of the most expensive regions in California for gas prices, as a gallon of regular gas is currently averaging more than 5 dollars a gallon

Experts say when California's supply of imported gasoline begins to decrease, it causes gas prices to soar for various weeks, as the demand heightens.

“We also have our own special blend of gasoline that we use that no other state maybe uses and it's a very specialized boutique blend of gasoline, and so when we run out or have a supply issue, it takes a little while for other places to make it and ship it to us,” said Marie Montogomery, AAA Auto Club of Southern California Spokesperson. “That’s why oftentimes you’ll see these one, two, three, four week run ups in prices that can be very expensive for drivers.”

AAA recommends people to be mindful of their driving when they are running errands, using highways, or braking their vehicle, as it can quickly decrease your gas level.

“I try walking more, especially walking to school more or maybe even riding a bike. Just anything to not drive the car,” said Aaliyah Chavolla, a visitor on San Luis Obispo.

“Sometimes we carpool with 3 to 4 people so that the cost of gas is less because it’s quite expensive,” said Dolores Gomez, a food vendor at SLO Farmers Market.

AAA’s national correspondent, Andy Gross, reports the intense summer heat has played a factor in the national increase of gas prices.

A report from NBC News states oil refiners located largely throughout the south are designed, ideally, to function at up to 95 degrees fahrenheit. With this heatwave, we are way above that threshold on some days, which has affected production from the refineries causing a trickle-down effect.

However, Montgomery says the heat is not a contributing factor to the price increase in California.

“I mean they’re just ridiculous. Obviously we have to think about vacations, where we're going, what we’re doing, and the budget,” said Tracy Mendel, a San Luis Obispo resident.

Searching for cheaper gas stations throughout the community is one of triple a’s top recommendations as prices may continue to surge.

“A lot of people are using, Oh my gosh I’m blanking on the app that shows you, like different ways that you can save in discounts, just by putting in your Ralph’s club number,” said Mendel.

AAA recommends the public to download their AAA mobile app to find out which gas stations are more affordable throughout the area.

AAA predicts prices could also be affected as the U.S. enters peak hurricane season.