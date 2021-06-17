Watch
Surveillance camera captures video of bear roaming Arroyo Grande neighborhood

Arroyo Grande resident Laura Pyzer captured Ring camera footage of a young bear strolling down her driveway.
Posted at 5:45 PM, Jun 16, 2021
An Arroyo Grande resident captured Ring camera video of a young bear strolling down her driveway.

The bear was spotted at about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Crown Hill, across from Paulding Middle School.

Local Fish and Wildlife officials reviewed the video and believe the animal to be an approximately one-year-old black bear.

They say they have not received any other reports about bears in the area, but with a creek nearby, it's not surprising to see a bear roaming around.

Resident Laura Pyzer says she's seen plenty of turkeys, skunks, and raccoons in her yard but never a bear.

Fish and Wildlife officials say you can report wildlife sightings on the state's website. They say it helps them keep track of wildlife trends in the region.

