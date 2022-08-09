Suspect arrested after pursuit in Lompoc over the weekend

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies were led on a vehicle and foot pursuit Saturday evening following a traffic stop.

It happened at 6:52 p.m. when deputies initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Highway 135 and Foster Road in Orcutt.

Deputies say the driver failed to stop and drove towards the Lompoc area while committing numerous traffic violations. Additional resources were called and deputies learned that the registered owner of the vehicle, 29-year-old Clinton Cellona, had an outstanding no-bail felony warrant for his arrest.

Deputies continued their pursuit of Cellona along Highway 1 when he exited on Constellation Road and turned into a housing area and parked on the 100-block of Mizar Place and fled into adjacent yards.

Deputies say law enforcement spent over an hour searching for Cellona and ended their search at approximately 8:32 p.m.

At 10:25 p.m., deputies responded to the 100-block of Mizar on a reported sighting of Cellona. When deputies arrived, they tracked him to the 100-block of Alcor where he ran away from them.

Deputies used a less lethal bean bag launcher to take Cellona into custody. He was injured during the pursuit and flown to a local hospital where he was booked for two outstanding warrants as well as evading (felony), obstruction (misdemeanor), and loitering (misdemeanor).

Cellona is being held without bail and is expected to recover from his injuries. No deputies or members of the community were injured.