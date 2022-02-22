Suspect arrested for arson after fire closed Highway 101 in Carpinteria

A man has been arrested for arson in starting the Carpinteria fire that closed Highway 101 to Via Real on Saturday, February 19.

The suspect, 24-year-old Santiago Garcia-Soriano of Carpinteria, admitted to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies he was behind the flames after being found on Monday evening digging near the scene of the fire.

Garcia-Soriano was detained for felony arson to property and a cocaine possession misdemeanor. He was booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on an increased bail of $250,000