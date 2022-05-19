Suspect arrested for burglaries at two Pismo Beach restaurants

Pismo Beach police arrested a man on suspicion of breaking into two restaurants late Wednesday night.

Shortly before midnight on May 18, officers responded to a burglary alarm at Ada's Fish House.

Police say they found a broken window in the back of the business, but no one was located inside.

They say surveillance video showed a man breaking the window, rummaging around inside the restaurant, then leaving before officers arrived.

Police described the suspect as wearing distinctive clothing.

While officers were investigating at Ada's Fish House, they received a call for another burglary alarm activation at Huckleberrry's Restaurant.

Police say a back window of that business had also been broken and it appeared someone had gone inside, but no one was found at the scene.

Officers reportedly canvassed the area and located a man behind a business in the 500 block of Five Cities Drive who matched the description of the suspect seen on the Ada's Fish House surveillance video.

Police say the man's shoe print also matched one recovered from inside Huckleberry's Restaurant.

The suspect, identified as William Caravaggio Gonzales, 40, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and commercial burglary.

Police say Gonzales was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail and released without bail.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Pismo Beach Police Department at (805) 773-2208.