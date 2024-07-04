Suspect in deadly Santa Barbara hit-and-run surrenders 5 days later

The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run investigation in Santa Barbara is now in custody.

Santa Barbara police say Brock Alexander Hoffman, 55, of Santa Barbara turned himself in at the police department Thursday morning.

The investigation began June 29 when police say Juan Lopez, 39, was found lying in the road on the 800 block of Cliff Drive. He died from his injuries.

Police at the time said it appeared Lopez had been struck by a vehicle, adding that the suspected driver and vehicle believed to be involved were later identified through investigative teamwork by the department’s traffic investigators and detectives.

Hoffman was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run resulting in death and misdemeanor concealing evidence, according to police.

Bail was set at $50,000.

Due to the investigation still being active, police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Traffic Investigator Kasper at (805) 897-3719.