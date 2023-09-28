Suspect in San Luis Obispo Big 5 Sporting Goods store break-in arrested

A man wanted for a break-in at Big 5 Sporting Goods in San Luis Obispo over the weekend was arrested Thursday in Arroyo Grande.

Police say San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies located Michael Giovanni Benadiba, 25, near the intersection of The Pike and Elm Street just after midnight Thursday. They say he initially tried to run away from deputies but was taken into custody after a short chase.

Police say Benadiba crashed his car into the front doors of the sporting goods store at 2 a.m. Saturday and fled out the back door with several rifles and ammunition. The rifles were reportedly found in a field near the store. Benadiba had already left the area by the time officers arrived.

Investigators were able to identify Benadiba as the suspect because the car was registered to him, and police say further investigation revealed that Benadiba had been in Big 5 the previous day and had stolen a pellet gun.

Benadiba was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of burglary, grand theft of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, felon in possession of a firearm, vandalism, obstructing or resisting a police officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon with bail set at $255,000.

San Luis Obispo police say they will request additional charges against Benadiba after also connecting him to a commercial burglary that occurred in the 700 block of Fiero Ln. approximately two weeks ago.

In 2016, when Benadiba was 18, he was convicted of setting fire to a computer lab at San Luis Obispo High School. He was one of three suspects in the case, all former SLO High students.

