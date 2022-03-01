Suspect on the loose after attempted kidnapping at UCSB

A suspect is on the loose after an attempted kidnapping on the UCSB campus Monday night.

UCSB sent out the first alert about an attempted kidnapping into a vehicle at 9:23 p.m. on Feb. 28, describing an attempted kidnapping both in Isla Vista and in campus housing.

Authorities offered a possible description of the suspect as a college-age white male, about 5 foot 10 inches tall, with dark hair and a thin build. He may be seen with a late 90s model gold Toyota Camry or a late 90s model gray Honda Civic.

Law enforcement, including deputies, K9 units and air support, was out searching the area until about 10:45 p.m., when they were unable to find the suspect.

Suspect is NOT in custody. Possible description is: College age male, white, approximately 5 feet 10 inches, dark hair, thin build. Possibly associated with a late 90s model gold Toyota Camry, or possibly a late 90s model, gray Honda Civic. Call 911 if the suspect is seen. — PIO Raquel Zick (@SBSOPIO) March 1, 2022

Campus police issued the all-clear at 11:12 p.m.

Public Information Officer Raquel Zick says the operation has shifted from a search to an investigation.

Authorities encourage people in the area to avoid walking alone and to use the UCSB CSO Safety Escort Service if possible.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911.