Suspected driver in deadly hit-and-run arrested in Atascadero

Atascadero police say they've arrested the driver in a deadly hit-and-run collision that happened on Sunday.

Police say they received a report at about 7:40 p.m. of an intoxicated driver and a head-on crash on Highway 41 near the intersection of Santa Rosa Road.

Witnesses reported that the driver of a Jeep crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle then fled the scene.

The occupants of the second vehicle reportedly suffered minor to moderate injuries.

However, while officers were investigating the crash, they discovered a male pedestrian who had also been hit by the Jeep and died as a result.

Police say they were able to identify the driver as Jorge Castaneda, 26, of Paso Robles. He was taken into custody Monday morning in Atascadero.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Highway 41 was closed for ten hours during the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed either collision is asked to call the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.