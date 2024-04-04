Suspected drunk driver crashes into a house and two cars in San Luis Obispo

A suspected drunk driver smashed into two cars and a house in San Luis Obispo early Thursday morning, police said.

The single-vehicle collision happened just after 1 a.m. on the 100 block of Foothill Boulevard.

Police said the driver was traveling eastbound and failed to navigate the curve of the road.

Officers said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the car "bounced off" the house and crashed into two cars in the driveway.

Firefighters took the driver and passenger out of the car and the driver was transported to the hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

Police said the driver was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and DUI charges will be requested.

No one inside the home was hurt.

