Suspected hate crimes target businesses in Downtown San Luis Obispo

The San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) is investigating a series of presumed hate crimes.

Burned flags and signs were found on the doors of various businesses in Downtown San Luis Obispo.

The flags that were burned represented the country of Ukraine, as well as the LGBTQ+ community.

The burned signs were political lawn signs.

Religious statements were written on both the flags and the signs.

Security footage catches a man attaching the burned items to the doorways of local businesses.

A similar incident occurred earlier this June and was also caught on camera.

SLOPD says that the man in that video appears to be the same person from today's footage.

The man's identity is unknown to SLOPD.

San Luis Obispo Police Department

In both security videos, the man can be seen wearing shorts and a dark t-shirt with a noticeable full white beard.

If you have any information on who this individual may be, SLOPD asks that you contact their on-duty watch commander at 805-781-7312 with the SLOPD case number 240724011.

SLOPD is currently looking into the matter as a hate crime and is determining whether additional criminal charges should be pursued.

The items were not lit on fire at the businesses, so arson is not suspected at this time.