Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded along with State Parks to the discovery of a suspected panga boat at Arroyo Hondo Beach.

Authorities were alerted to the boat just before 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Panga boats are generally used to smuggle drugs or people.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office A suspected panga boat was discovered at Arroyo Hondo Beach on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

No other information was immediately available about what, if anything, was found along with the boat.