Suspect's girlfriend arrested in Santa Barbara murder case

Santa Barbara police have made another arrest in connection with a deadly shooting one year ago.

On Jan. 3, 2021, Angel Castillo, 17, and Omar Montiel-Hernandez were killed in a suspected gang-related shooting on Liberty St. At least two other teens were injured.

In April, police arrested three suspects. One of them was identified as Angel Varela, 26, of Carpinteria.

Last week, police arrested Varela's girlfriend, Jasmine Ochoa, 24. Police say Ochoa aided, assisted and harbored Varela after the murders.

While executing a search warrant at her Carpinteria home, police say they found evidence related to the murders.

She was reportedly booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of accessory to murder and criminal street terrorism and is being held without bail.