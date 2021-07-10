Suspicious Death Investigation in Santa Barbara

On July 9 at approximately 5:57 p.m., Santa Barbara emergency services received a call of a possible double suicide at a residence on Arbolado Road.

Santa Barbara Police officers responded to the call while emergency medical personnel staged nearby.

Officers discovered an elderly couple dead inside of the residence, and police detectives are now investigating it as a suspicious death investigation.

According to officials, there is no current threat to community safety in connection to the deaths.

The investigation is ongoing. The identities of the decedents are not being released pending coroner notifications.