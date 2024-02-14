Suspicious death investigation underway in Carpinteria

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives are investigating a suspicious death in Carpinteria.

Deputies responded to reports of a man down in the area of Toro Canyon Road near Torito Road on Wednesday at about 10:56 a.m. When they arrived, deputies discovered a dead adult male.

Detectives have temporarily closed Toro Canyon Road from Foothill Road to Torito Road while they investigate.

Sheriff’s detectives ask anyone with information about this death to contact them at (805) 681-4150.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information by calling our tip line at (805)681-4171 or SBSheriff.org. Sheriff’s detectives will share additional updates as they become available.