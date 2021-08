A suspicious death investigation is underway in Lompoc.

Crime scene tape was up Thursday morning in the area of South N and O streets, north of Olive Avenue.

Lompoc police tell KSBY no shooting occurred and there is no visible trauma to the body, which was discovered inside a garage, adding there are no other signs of foul play.

Police were called out shortly before 8 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office was also on the scene.

No other information is being released at this time.