Suspicious death investigation underway in Santa Barbara

A suspicious death investigation is underway in Santa Barbara after a woman was found dead along State Street Monday morning.

The Santa Barbara Police Department says they responded to reports around 7:20 a.m. of an unresponsive woman in the parking lot of a business located along the 1st block of State Street.

Police say when they arrived, the woman was dead and after an initial investigation, her death appeared suspicious.

State Street between Cabrillo Boulevard and Mason Street is expected to remain closed for several hours while the investigation continues.

People are asked to avoid the area.

The woman is described as possibly being in her 40s or 50s. Police say it appears she was homeless.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

