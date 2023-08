UPDATE: Grover Beach Police say the area has been cleared.

The device was determined to be a Geocache recreational gaming pipe.

___

Police are responding to reports of a suspicious device in Grover Beach.

The device was found on the 1200 block of Mentone Ave.

The street has been closed to traffic and a shelter-in-place order has been issued for nearby residents.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.