'Suspicious device' prompts evacuation of Santa Maria park

UPDATE (6:12 p.m.) - Police say they received a call about a suspicious device found at Rotary Centennial Park in Santa Maria at about 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers who responded to the scene reportedly agreed that the item seemed suspicious and they called in the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Bomb Squad.

"It's just a small cylindrical object that closely resembles what most people would know as a pipe bomb but we don't know for certain what it is. It's just a small cylindrical object that resembles that so just in the interest of public safety, we're going to treat it as such," said Sgt. Jesus Valle, Santa Maria Police Department.

As of 6 p.m., police were awaiting the bomb squad's arrival.

(5:30 p.m.) - Santa Maria police are investigating a suspicious device that was found by the bathrooms at Rotary Centennial Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the park has been evacuated and the bomb squad called in to evaluate the device.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.