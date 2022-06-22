SUV crashes into San Luis Obispo apartment

An SUV crashed into an apartment in San Luis Obispo Wednesday morning.

Fire crews and police were called to the scene around 6:30 a.m., after the driver of a white SUV lost control and careened into the front wall of an apartment on the 1100 block of Orcutt Rd.

The occupant of the apartment was inside at the time of the crash. Shayne Skove, Battalion Chief with SLO City Fire Department, told KSBY the individual sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Skove said the driver of the vehicle was uninjured in the crash.

The car was towed out of the apartment, leaving a gaping hole and debris behind.

Officials say the apartment has been deemed non-habitable. The solo occupant has been displaced by the crash, and will find shelter through the Red Cross.

Sergio Villanueva, the property manager of the apartment complex, said he was called by residents right after the crash.

He pointed out how the vehicle narrowly missed two parked cars as it went through the wall.

"It's unbelievable how he just barely made it through those cars," Villanueva said. "It was like barely space for a car. And he didn't damage any car."

Police say they don't believe drugs and alcohol were a factor in the crash.