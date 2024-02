An SUV ended up on the beach at Port San Luis on Thursday afternoon.

It was first reported at 4:22 p.m. along Avila Beach Drive.

According to authorities at the scene, a recently-licensed 16-year-old girl attempted to make a U-turn just before the entrance to the Diablo Canyon Power Plant. She lost control of the vehicle and went over the side of the road, rolling once onto the beach.

A boy was in the car with her but neither required medical care at the scene.