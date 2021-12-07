Swastika, racial slur graffitied on work truck in Orcutt

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Santa Maria-Lompoc Branch is responding to reports from an Orcutt man who discovered a Swastika and a racial slur was graffitied on his truck this week.

According to the NAACP, they were sent the picture on Monday where you can see the graffiti clear in red ink on the body of the truck.

The NAACP said since they have received the photo they spoke to the owner of the truck who lives in Orcutt. He said that he woke up to the graffiti on his work truck Friday morning. The man said he took a photo and his wife helped clean the truck before he went to work that day.

The man told NAACP he did not initially report the incident to the police, however, there were several deputies in the area and he spoke to one of them about the offensive message where they advised him to file a police report online. The man also told the NAACP that he learned a neighbor's vehicle had also been graffitied.

In response to the incident the organizers with NAACP said:

"The NAACP finds the graffiti messaging reprehensible, offensive, intolerant and condemns it in the strongest language possible. The NAACP further calls on the community of Orcutt and all communities to reject hatred, bigotry, and intolerance in their communities and society as a whole and to work with the NAACP and other like-minded organizations to embrace diversity, tolerance, inclusivity, and equitable society where all members are valued, treated equally and with dignity and respect."