Swimming pool being sold by Paso Robles Joint Unified School District

A large pool is on the auction block – and the seller may be a bit of a surprise – the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District.

After many delays, construction will soon begin on a new aquatics center, but there are some changes from the original plan.

"The 25-yard, that's being sold is the warm-up pool. The other pool we have is the 50-yard pool," said Nathan Williams, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Trustee.

The 50-yard pool will also be modified – reducing it to just 38-yards, having just one pool instead of the two in the original plan.

"We don't have the funds to be able to fulfill both pools in the aquatics complex that they had originally designed at that time," said Williams.

Parents in the district say they understand and are willing to compromise.

"Well the timing is never right to spend a whole lot of money on the school district, and obviously education is the first priority, but there's ways to make things work," said Gwen Sieverson, Swim Paso Association Chair.

The board of trustees recently approved that compromise and the district will soon be moving forward with construction.

"So in order to move forward we were able to compromise and come up with this idea which is what the board actually just recently approved," said Williams.

The modified 38-yard pool will still be large enough to host competitions.

"We purchased that second pool for right around $200,000 so the auction is going to be for hopefully to get at least what we paid for it," said Williams.

To place a bid on the swimming pool visit govdeals.com.