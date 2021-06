Diplomas are not the only things graduates are receiving this month.

Sylvester's Burgers is offering a free burger to high school and college graduates on the Central Coast.

All you need to bring is your diploma, cap, gown or student I.D. to the restaurant between June 14 and June 16 to claim your burger.

Sylvester's Burgers has locations in Oceano, Los Osos and Atascadero.

They say they are offering the prize to reward the hardworking high school and college seniors in our communities.